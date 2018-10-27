Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Posts double-double in 36 minutes
Lowry scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), grabbed four rebounds, dished 12 assists, and recorded one block in 36 minutes Friday as the Raptors topped the Mavericks.
The Raptors are unbeaten so far in the 2018-19 season and Lowry has been insanely steady, posting a double-double for the fourth straight game Friday against the Mavericks. It's business as usual for the veteran point guard. Lowry has been leading the Raptors for seven seasons now, and even though this season features a slightly different team than years past, he appears to be ready to carry the load on a nightly basis once again.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Posts a double-double in 35 minutes•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Another double-double in win over Hornets•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Big double-double in win over Wizards•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 15 in win over Celtics•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Spectacular in victory Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will be rested Thursday•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...