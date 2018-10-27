Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Posts double-double in 36 minutes

Lowry scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), grabbed four rebounds, dished 12 assists, and recorded one block in 36 minutes Friday as the Raptors topped the Mavericks.

The Raptors are unbeaten so far in the 2018-19 season and Lowry has been insanely steady, posting a double-double for the fourth straight game Friday against the Mavericks. It's business as usual for the veteran point guard. Lowry has been leading the Raptors for seven seasons now, and even though this season features a slightly different team than years past, he appears to be ready to carry the load on a nightly basis once again.