Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Posts double-double in Game 5 win
Lowry posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 assists, three steals and two rebounds across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Wizards.
Lowry came through with an efficient performance shooting the ball, but he made hay as a passer, leading all players in assists for his second double-double of the series. The veteran is averaging just 15.8 points per game this series, but he's chipping in 8.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game in addition to his hard-nosed defense against John Wall. Lowry will now set his sights on Game 6 as Toronto looks to close things out on the road Friday.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Quiet in loss Sunday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Knocks down five treys in Game 3 loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in Game 2•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 11 points in 38 minutes•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Almost triple-doubles in loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Dishes nine assists Monday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....