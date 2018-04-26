Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Posts double-double in Game 5 win

Lowry posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 assists, three steals and two rebounds across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Wizards.

Lowry came through with an efficient performance shooting the ball, but he made hay as a passer, leading all players in assists for his second double-double of the series. The veteran is averaging just 15.8 points per game this series, but he's chipping in 8.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game in addition to his hard-nosed defense against John Wall. Lowry will now set his sights on Game 6 as Toronto looks to close things out on the road Friday.