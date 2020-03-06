Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Posts double-double

Lowry delivered 26 points (6-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 121-113 win at Golden State.

Lowry produced his third double-double in seven games since the All-Star Break, and the veteran point guard is getting hot at the right time for a Raptors team that seems primed for another deep postseason run. Lowry is averaging 18.7 points, 8.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds following the All-Star Break.