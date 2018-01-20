Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Posts game-high 24 points Friday
Lowry totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during an 86-83 win over the Spurs on Friday.
Lowry's 24 points marked a game high as he had his best game since his return from injury. He's hot from beyond the arc, at 8-of-19 from deep over his last two outings. As a bonus, Lowry also swatted just his fifth block of the season in the winning effort.
