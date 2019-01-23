Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Pours in 19 points Tuesday
Lowry posted 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 120-105 win over the Kings.
Lowry continues to return to form since suffering an injury a handful of games ago, and it has shown given his five consecutive double-digit scoring games. In that same span, he has averaged 8.4 assists, showing his ability to be a double-double threat while leading the offense with passing and scoring.
