Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Pours in 19 points Tuesday

Lowry posted 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 120-105 win over the Kings.

Lowry continues to return to form since suffering an injury a handful of games ago, and it has shown given his five consecutive double-digit scoring games. In that same span, he has averaged 8.4 assists, showing his ability to be a double-double threat while leading the offense with passing and scoring.