Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Pours in 20 points Wednesday
Lowry produced 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Pacers.
Wednesday night marked Lowry's first 20-point game since returning from his brief injury absence at the end of 2018. His three-point efforts (seven threes made in the last two games) are certainly appreciated with the large roster the Raptors deploy and Kawhi Leonard being out to rest.
