Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Powers through shooting struggles

Lowry compiled 26 points (6-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 43 minutes Saturday in the Raptors' 121-102 win over the Nets.

For the fourth game in a row, Lowry failed to convert half of his attempts from the field, but the point guard was still able to provide some quality counting stats across the board. Though coach Nick Nurse has recently spoken about a desire to reduce Lowry's minutes, Nurse hasn't followed through with that plan at any point since the veteran returned from an 11-game absence Dec. 3. While playing in each of the Raptors' last 17 games, Lowry has logged no fewer than 35 minutes in any contest, and he's cleared 40 minutes on seven occasions.