Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Powers through shooting struggles
Lowry compiled 26 points (6-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 43 minutes Saturday in the Raptors' 121-102 win over the Nets.
For the fourth game in a row, Lowry failed to convert half of his attempts from the field, but the point guard was still able to provide some quality counting stats across the board. Though coach Nick Nurse has recently spoken about a desire to reduce Lowry's minutes, Nurse hasn't followed through with that plan at any point since the veteran returned from an 11-game absence Dec. 3. While playing in each of the Raptors' last 17 games, Lowry has logged no fewer than 35 minutes in any contest, and he's cleared 40 minutes on seven occasions.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Reaches 30-point mark again•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 14 in loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Fourth quarter heroics lead to win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Leads Raps with 26 in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Collects 15th career triple-double•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.