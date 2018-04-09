Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Produces 11 points with two starters resting

Lowry posted 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two steals and a rebound in 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 win over the Magic.

While it was expected that Lowry would provide some stability in the first unit with two starters out, the game script didn't quite cooperate with that scenario on Sunday. Lowry was ice-cold from the floor although he was able to dish out seven assists. Lowry could potentially be the next candidate to sit on Monday, and if that occurs Delon Wright would step into the starting five.