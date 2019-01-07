Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Productive line in return
Lowry finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 victory over the Pacers.
Lowry made his return after missing the last six games with a back injury. He played 32 minutes and was able to contribute across the board. It sounds as though the injury is not going to go away any time soon and is something Lowry and the Raptors are going to have to manage moving forward. All signs point to him being ready to go for Tuesday's game against Atlanta but owners will want to check back just to be certain.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...