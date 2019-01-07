Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Productive line in return

Lowry finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 victory over the Pacers.

Lowry made his return after missing the last six games with a back injury. He played 32 minutes and was able to contribute across the board. It sounds as though the injury is not going to go away any time soon and is something Lowry and the Raptors are going to have to manage moving forward. All signs point to him being ready to go for Tuesday's game against Atlanta but owners will want to check back just to be certain.