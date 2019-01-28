Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Productive night despite shooting woes

Lowry ended with 19 points (5-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT, nine assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 victory over Dallas.

Lowry hit just 5-of-14 from the field Sunday but still managed to contribute across the board in what was a hard-fought victory. He has struggled with his shooting for some time with the last time he shot at least 50 percent coming back on December 13. Poor shooting aside, he has been contributing in every other category and has generally rewarded those who drafted him as low as the third round.