Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Propels team to fourth straight win
Lowry finished with 21 points (7-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 43 minutes Monday in the Raptors' 101-92 win over the Jazz.
Toronto was without Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Fred VanVleet (shoulder) and lost Norman Powell (ankle) early due to injury and OG Anunoby due to an ejection, but the team was still able to pull out a tough road win in the second half of the back-to-back set. Lowry was once again instrumental in the Raptors' victory, and he's now averaging 26.3 points, 7.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 triples and 2.3 steals in 37.3 minutes during the club's four-game winning streak. He'll get the chance to rest up for an extended period with Toronto now off the schedule until Saturday, when it hosts Detroit.
