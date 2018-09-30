Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Puts up 15 in preseason win
Lowry scored 15 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over the Trail Blazers.
It was a solid beginning to the exhibition schedule for Lowry, who'll be without long-time backcourt partner DeMar DeRozan this year for the first time since the point guard became a Raptor. DeRozan's replacement, Kawhi Leonard, might be even more talented though, and Toronto's new superstar duo was showing flashes of chemistry already Saturday. His offensive numbers took a step backwards in 2017-18, but if Leonard is in MVP-candidate form once again, Lowry could bounce back to the 20 PPG level.
