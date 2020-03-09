Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Puts up 30 efficient points

Lowry posted 30 points (10-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 118-113 win over the Kings.

Lowry's numbers have been trending upward over the last five games, with the veteran point guard providing averages of 24.4 points, 7.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 three-pointers and 1.6 steals over that stretch. All of those figures except the assists are better than his season-long marks, and it's no coincidence that he's posted these numbers without high-usage backcourt mate Fred VanVleet (shoulder) running alongside him. VanVleet could be ready to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in Utah, the first of only two games this week for the Raptors. Toronto's light schedule along with the potential return of VanVleet make Lowry far less of a no-brainer lineup option than usual, though fantasy managers who roster him in deeper leagues will likely want to keep rolling with him.