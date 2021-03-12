Lowry notched 17 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists and six rebounds across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Hawks.

Lowry might have ended with another double-double and displayed his playmaking ability once again, but he was unable to shoot with any sort of consistency and needed 17 shots just to record 17 points. Lowry continues to be a valuable fantasy asset despite that accuracy problem, however, and he should continue to have a sizable role -- especially while Fred VanVleet (COVID-19) remains sidelined.