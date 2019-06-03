Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Puts up dud in loss

Lowry finished with 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 28 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Lowry put up a huge dud in Sunday's loss, scoring just 13 points and doing little else to help his teammates. Lowry's streaky shooting and overall inconsistent play from night to night has been especially apparent in the postseason throughout his career. He's come up small in the Finals thus far, with averages of 10.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds over the first two games of the series.