Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Putting in pregame workout

Lowry (back), who is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game in Milwaukee, was on the court prior to the Raptors' morning shootaround and was putting in a rigorous workout, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Unless the Raptors upgrade Lowry's status in the hours leading up to the 8:30 p.m. EST tipoff, the point guard will likely miss his sixth straight game, but the activity is nonetheless a sign that he's closing in on a return. If team trainers are satisfied with Lowry's condition coming out of the workout, he'll have a decent chance at suiting up for the second half of the Raptors' back-to-back Sunday against Indiana.