Lowry is questionable for Thursday's Game 1 against the Celtics.

Lowry didn't practice Wednesday, though is still hopeful to be available for Game 1 despite a sprained left ankle. However, looming large is the possibility that the Raptors and Celtics decide to boycott Game 1 in the wake of Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting and paralyzing Jacob Blake, an African-American man. Each team scheduled to play Wednesday opted to sit out.