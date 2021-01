Lowry (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

An infected right toe cost Lowry a second straight game Sunday against Indiana, but there's some hope that he'll be able to return as the Raptors embark on a four-game week. The veteran guard's status may not be clarified until close to the 7:00 PM ET tip. Norman Powell has started the last two games in Lowry's stead.