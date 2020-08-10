Lowry (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.
The Raptors are entering the second leg of a back-to-back set, so it's not entirely surprising that Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet all popped up on the injury report Monday afternoon. It's possible all three could play, but the Raptors have reason to be cautious as the postseason approaches.
