Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Questionable for Tuesday

Lowry (thumb) has been deemed questionable for Tuesday's game against Miami, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Lowry was able to complete practice Monday, improving his odds for returning Tuesday. The team returned rookie Shamorie Ponds to their G-League affiliate as well, which indicates their faith in Lowry returning at some point over the next couple of games. The star guard's missed the past 11 games due to a left thumb fracture but was averaging 21.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 threes in 36.1 minutes over eight games prior to the absence.