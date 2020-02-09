Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Questionable Monday
Lowry (neck) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota.
Lowry was held out of Saturday's win over the Nets due to a neck issue, and the Raptors will wait to see how he feels at shootaround before issuing an update. If he ends up missing another game, Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis would likely comprise the starting backcourt.
