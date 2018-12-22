Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Questionable Saturday

Lowry (thigh) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Sixers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

The Raptors stated earlier in the week that Lowry would sit out both halves of the Friday/Saturday back-to-back, but it not looks as though the veteran will have a chance to return to the lineup Saturday. His status is still very much in jeopardy as of shootaround, but a more definitive update should come closer to game time.