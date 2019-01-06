Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Questionable Sunday vs. Pacers

Lowry (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lowry has missed Toronto's last-six games but has been participating in pregame workouts and is nearing a return. Lowry will figure to start if he does return Sunday, relegating Fred VanVleet back to a bench role.

