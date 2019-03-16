Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Questionable Sunday

Lowry (ankle) has been deemed questionable for Sunday's game versus the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lowry missed Thursday's victory over the Lakers, and it is not surprising that the Raptors are exercising caution with their veteran point guard. His status Sunday will presumably depend on how his ankle is feeling closer to tip-off. Jeremy Lin would likely fill in again at point guard should he ultimately get ruled out.

