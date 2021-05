Lowry, a late addition to the injury report, is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Clippers due to lower back stiffness.

Lowry has been playing often and well lately, as he's seen 37.3 minutes per game over his past three appearances and has averaged 27.0 points, 8.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals. If he ends up sidelined Tuesday, more minutes would be available for Malachi Flynn.