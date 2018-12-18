Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Questionable vs. Pacers
Lowry (thigh) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
Lowry has already missed tow games with a thigh bruise, and the Raptors will wait until shootaround Wednesday to offer a more definitive update. On a more positive note, Toronto should get Fred VanVleet back, so even if Lowry is ultimately held out, they'll have more depth at point guard after Delon Wright had to log 38 minutes Sunday against Denver.
