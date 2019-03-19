Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Questionable Wednesday
Lowry (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Being tabbed as questionable for Wednesday is a good indicator that Lowry has likely survived what could have been a significant injury to his ankle. Although Lowry may need to rest Wednesday's contest against the Thunder to boost his health, the former first-round pick will likely not miss any compelling time in the future. If Lowry is held out against the Thunder, Fred VanVleet will presumably garner another start.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.