Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Questionable Wednesday

Lowry (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Being tabbed as questionable for Wednesday is a good indicator that Lowry has likely survived what could have been a significant injury to his ankle. Although Lowry may need to rest Wednesday's contest against the Thunder to boost his health, the former first-round pick will likely not miss any compelling time in the future. If Lowry is held out against the Thunder, Fred VanVleet will presumably garner another start.