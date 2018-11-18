Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Quiet in blowout win

Lowry posted eight points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3 Pt), eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 122-83 win over the Bulls.

Lowry really wasn't needed in this game, but he did post a plus-minus of +33 on the night, so his contributions as a ball distributor and rebounder certainly affected his teammates. He didn't shoot particularly well, but owners shouldn't be too concerned about the low scoring. He'll usually make up for any shooting shortcomings with a decent assortment of ancillary stats.