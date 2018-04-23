Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Quiet in loss Sunday
Lowry had 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 loss to Washington.
Lowry, despite putting up some nice numbers, was quiet as the Raptors blew a 14 point lead to fall to the Wizards. The Raptors have a history of under-performing come playoff time and fans will be hoping that they can turn things around as the series heads North for Game Five on Wednesday.
