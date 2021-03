Lowry recorded 21 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block during Wednesday's loss to Detroit.

Coming off a triple-double performance during the Raptors' last game, Lowry reached the 20-point mark offensively for a third consecutive matchup while dishing out at least six assists for a fourth straight. Lowry also kept things rolling behind the arc, as the veteran is draining 61.5 percent of his attempts from three over the past five games.