Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Reaches 30-point mark again
Lowry had 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and six turnovers in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 win at the Celtics.
Lowry reached the 30-point plateau for the third time in his last four games, and he seems to be reaching new heights on his scoring figures since he has also scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven contests. The absence of Pascal Siakam has increased his role on offense, but the veteran point guard has embraced that new role perfectly and is averaging 24.6 points per game over that aforementioned seven-game stretch. He will try to extend that sizzling scoring run Sunday at home against the Thunder.
