Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Receives injections in back

Lowry received pain-relieving injections in his lower-back over the weekend, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Lowry remains out indefinitely, but the Raptors indicated that his condition is improving. It's difficult to say when he might return to game action, but Lowry will remain out Tuesday before a potential return Thursday in San Antonio or Saturday in Milwaukee.

