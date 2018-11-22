Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Records 17 assists Wednesday

Lowry poured in 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 17 assists and 12 rebounds across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 124-108 win over the Hawks.

Lowry's season-highs in rebounds and assists Wednesday night led to an enormous triple-double, his first of the year. He shot 50 percent from behind the arc and had only two turnovers, which shows Lowry's game was clicking on all cylinders in the contest and bodes well moving forward.