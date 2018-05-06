Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Red-hot shooting in Game 3 loss
Lowry offered 27 points (9-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes during Toronto's 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
With backcourt mate DeMar DeRozan struggling considerably from the field, Lowry stepped up with his best scoring total of the postseason. The All-Star guard has flashed a blistering hand from the field over the last five postseason games overall, shooting between 53.8 and 70.0 percent in those contests and draining 50.0 percent of his tries from three-point range in four of them. Lowry continues to offer his typically strong production elsewhere as well, but he'll likely need to step up his contributions even further for the Raptors to avoid a series sweep in Monday's Game 4.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores efficient 21 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in futile effort•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Leads team in scoring in crucial win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Posts double-double in Game 5 win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Quiet in loss Sunday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Knocks down five treys in Game 3 loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....