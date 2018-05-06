Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Red-hot shooting in Game 3 loss

Lowry offered 27 points (9-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes during Toronto's 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

With backcourt mate DeMar DeRozan struggling considerably from the field, Lowry stepped up with his best scoring total of the postseason. The All-Star guard has flashed a blistering hand from the field over the last five postseason games overall, shooting between 53.8 and 70.0 percent in those contests and draining 50.0 percent of his tries from three-point range in four of them. Lowry continues to offer his typically strong production elsewhere as well, but he'll likely need to step up his contributions even further for the Raptors to avoid a series sweep in Monday's Game 4.