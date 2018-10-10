Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Rejoins lineup Wednesday
Lowry will start at point guard for Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Lowry got the night off for rest in the team's last preseason game Friday, but as expected, will get back on the floor Wednesday. With Lowry in the lineup, Delon Wright will head back to the bench after an impressive 15-point showing as a starter Friday.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not play Friday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Puts up 15 in preseason win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Pitiful in Game Four smacking•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Red-hot shooting in Game 3 loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores efficient 21 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in futile effort•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.