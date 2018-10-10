Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Rejoins lineup Wednesday

Lowry will start at point guard for Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Lowry got the night off for rest in the team's last preseason game Friday, but as expected, will get back on the floor Wednesday. With Lowry in the lineup, Delon Wright will head back to the bench after an impressive 15-point showing as a starter Friday.

