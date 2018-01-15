Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Remains a game-time call
Lowry (back) will go through warmups before his status for Monday's game against the 76ers is decided, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.
With the game tipping off early as part of the NBA's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day slate, the Raptors will not hold a morning shootaround, so an official update on Lowry's status may not come until close to the 1:00 PM ET tip. The All-Star has missed the last three games, but he did imply that he hopes to be cleared to return Monday, in which case he'd move back into the starting five, sending Delon Wright to the bench.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Intends to play Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Remains out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Out Thursday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...