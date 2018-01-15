Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Remains a game-time call

Lowry (back) will go through warmups before his status for Monday's game against the 76ers is decided, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

With the game tipping off early as part of the NBA's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day slate, the Raptors will not hold a morning shootaround, so an official update on Lowry's status may not come until close to the 1:00 PM ET tip. The All-Star has missed the last three games, but he did imply that he hopes to be cleared to return Monday, in which case he'd move back into the starting five, sending Delon Wright to the bench.