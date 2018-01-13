Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Remains out Saturday
Lowry (back) will not play during Saturday's game against the Warriors, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Lowry was questionable heading into the contest after being able to do some light shooting during Friday's practice, but is still ultimately in too much pain to take the floor. In his absence, Delon Wright and Fred VanVleet should continue seeing extended run at point guard.
