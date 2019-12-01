Play

Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Remains out Sunday

Lowry (thumb) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Lowry was considered doubtful for Sunday's contest, so he was never truly expected to suit up. The 33-year-old appears to be nearing his return to the court but will remain sidelined for at least one more game. Lowry's next chance to return will be Tuesday versus the Heat.

