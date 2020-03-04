Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Returns to form
Lowry generated 28 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Suns.
After disappointing over the past three contests, Lowry returned to his usual productive form Tuesday, topping 20 points for the 24th time on the year and leading the Raptors with a plus-18 net rating. While he's entering the latter part of his career, Lowry has yet to slow down. He's scoring nearly five points more than he did a year ago while providing comparable levels of points and assists. On the whole, Lowry's posting 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 threes in 36.5 minutes per contest.
