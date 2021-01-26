Lowry scored 12 points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding two rebounds, one assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 129-114 loss to the Pacers.

It was a frustrating night for the veteran point guard, who'd missed the prior two games with a toe injury. Lowry not only had trouble getting his shot to fall, he got ejected in the fourth quarter as the game spiraled out of control for Toronto. The slightly early exit leaves him two points shy of becoming the third player to reach 10,000 in a Raptors uniform, an exclusive club that currently only includes Chris Bosh and DeMar DeRozan. Lowry should achieve the milestone Wednesday against the Bucks.