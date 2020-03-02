Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Rough shooting in loss

Lowry posted 17 points (4-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 38 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Lowry has been terrible from distance lately, going 6-for-29 (20.6 percent) across the past three games, which have all been losses. Poor shooting stretches aren't anything unusual for Lowry, who only hit 29.9 percent of his three-point attempts across 15 games in January. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday when the Raptors play in Phoenix.