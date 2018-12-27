Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ruled out Friday

Lowry (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Lowry didn't practice Thursday and is set to miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a back injury. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Bulls, while Fred VanVleet should continue to benefit from his absence.

