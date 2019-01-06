Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ruled out Saturday
Lowry (back) is out Saturday against the Bucks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Despite Lowry putting in a rigorous pregame workout, he'll ultimately miss a sixth straight game, and Fred VanVleet will presumably start in his stead once more. Lowry's next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Pacers.
