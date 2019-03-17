Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ruled out Sunday

Lowry (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Pistons, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Lowry will miss his second straight game as he deals with a sprained left ankle. Jeremy Lin will draw the start in his absence, and he will likely see an increased role. Lowry should be considered questionable for Monday against the Knicks.

