Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ruled out Sunday
Lowry (thigh) will not play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
This will be Lowry's second straight absence as the Raptors close out their road trip out west. With Fred VanVleet now being ruled doubtful with a sore back, Toronto will be extremely light on frontcourt depth Sunday night. With that, the team will likely have to rely on Delon Wright to play heavy minutes at point guard.
