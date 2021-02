Lowry (thumb/ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Lowry left Tuesday's matchup due to an ankle injury, but he'll be sidelined Thursday due to a sprained left thumb. Coach Nick Nurse also said that he'll also miss Friday's game against Minnesota, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. Stanley Johnson, Malachi Flynn and Norman Powell should see increased run in Lowry's absence.