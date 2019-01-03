Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ruled out Thursday

Lowry (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Spurs, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Despite being upgraded to questionable ahead of Thursday's game, Lowry will miss a fifth straight game as he continues to battle a back injury. The veteran guard was able to participate in an extensive pregame warmup, however, so it sounds like he's trending in the right direction. Fred VanVleet should draw another start in place of Lowry, who will now set his sights on returning Saturday against Milwaukee.