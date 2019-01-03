Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ruled out Thursday
Lowry (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Spurs, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Despite being upgraded to questionable ahead of Thursday's game, Lowry will miss a fifth straight game as he continues to battle a back injury. The veteran guard was able to participate in an extensive pregame warmup, however, so it sounds like he's trending in the right direction. Fred VanVleet should draw another start in place of Lowry, who will now set his sights on returning Saturday against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.