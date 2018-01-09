Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Miami
Lowry (back) will be sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Heat and should be considered day-to-day following the contest.
Lowry, who took a hard fall during Monday's game against Brooklyn, appears to have avoided serious injury, but is still in too much discomfort to play Tuesday. With him out of the picture against the Heat, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright will likely see expanded roles, with one of the two seemingly drawing the start at point guard.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Day-to-day with back injury•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Suffers acute back spasm•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Undergoes X-rays after Monday's game•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 26 in Monday's OT win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start