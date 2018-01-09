Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Miami

Lowry (back) will be sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Heat and should be considered day-to-day following the contest.

Lowry, who took a hard fall during Monday's game against Brooklyn, appears to have avoided serious injury, but is still in too much discomfort to play Tuesday. With him out of the picture against the Heat, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright will likely see expanded roles, with one of the two seemingly drawing the start at point guard.