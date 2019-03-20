Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ruled out Wednesday
Lowry (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Thunder, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
A sprained right ankle will prevent Lowry from appearing in Wednesday's contest, and it'll mark his 15th absence of the year. In his place, Jeremy Lin and Fred VanVleet should see more run.
