Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Runs ice-cold in win
Lowry tallied nine points (3-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 92-73 win over the Pacers.
The Raptors' backcourt wasn't in sync at all in this low-scoring matchup, with both Lowry and DeMar DeRozan having off nights. Lowry only converted 27.2 percent of his shots from the floor, and while he did collect nine assists, it was not a typical night for the star point guard. Lowry and the rest of the starters may be seeing less time in the last few games as the Raptors have nailed down the top playoff spot and could be rested leading into the postseason.
